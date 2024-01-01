Matthew McConaughey shares advice his mother gave him over naked arrest

Matthew McConaughey has shared the advice his mother gave him after he was arrested in the 1990s.

The 55-year-old Dallas Buyers Club star is the son of businessman James and school teacher and one-time actress Mary Kathleen.

In 1999, Matthew was arrested after he was caught playing his bongo drums while naked and smoking marijuana.

People magazine quotes the actor recounting his mother telling him following his arrest, "You go outside in front of that media, and you hold your head high.

"I know what you were doing last night playing bongos, smoking that funny stuff in your birthday suit, and you've done it many times before. And I know you're going to do it again."

Matthew said his mother has been a useful fountain of advice throughout his career.

He said, "'Don't walk into a place like you want to buy it, walk in it like you own it.' She tells me that before we go to prom. She tells me that on the morning before I went in to go do a screen test for A Time to Kill."

Matthew previously discussed his arrest in his 2022 autobiography, Greenlights.

He wrote of the moment police tracked him down after he had spent an evening making music in the buff, writing, "What I didn't know was that while I was banging away in my bliss, two Austin policemen also thought it was time to barge into my house unannounced, wrestle me to the ground with nightsticks, handcuff me and pin me to the floor."

He was ultimately cleared of disturbing the peace and possession misdemeanour charges and was released on bond for resisting arrest.