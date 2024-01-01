Keira Knightley discusses 'brilliant' sex scenes

Keira Knightley has shared her thoughts about sex scenes on both the small and big screen.

The 39-year-old Oscar-nominated star has revealed she has been getting a kick out of the Disney+ show Rivals.

The erotic drama, which is an adaption of Jilly Cooper's novel of the same name, is filled with sex scenes and stars Emily Atack, David Tennant and Danny Dyer.

Discussing her love for the show, and comparing the outrageous sex scenes to the erotic moments she's portrayed herself, Knightley told The Times, "I loved every second of it. I thought they were all brilliant. The bonking is extraordinary.

"The most famous sex scene that I've done, and the one that worked the best, was in Atonement. That was brilliant because it was storyboarded."

Rivals has included full-frontal male nudity and sees characters hopping from bedroom to bedroom as they romp together.

Addressing the abundance of sex scenes in TV shows more generally, the King Arthur actress remarked, "It's really upped. There's a lot of bottoms. It's amazing. And actually, female nudity has gone down quite a lot, which is interesting."

Rivals eight-episode first season was released via the streaming service last month and received a warm reception from viewers and critics - however, a second season of the show is yet to be confirmed.