Elle Macpherson reveals chemotherapy refusal sparked marriage collapse

Elle Macpherson has revealed that refusing to undergo chemotherapy caused her marriage to end.

The 60-year-old Australian model has sparked controversy in recent months by sharing that she opted to seek holistic treatments when battling breast cancer.

The star was diagnosed with the condition in 2017 and had surgery to remove affected tissue - and was married to billionaire businessman Jeffrey Soffer, 56, at the time.

In her memoir, Elle: Life, Lessons and Learning to Trust Yourself, the model wrote, "My diagnosis of breast cancer, followed by my final choice of Dr. C's holistic approach to recovery... was not one that Jeff could trust or feel at ease about.

"And really, this process was the straw that broke the camel's back. It opened up the floodgates, and everything changed. Our marriage was over and we both knew it."

Macpherson and Soffer were married in 2013 and divorced in 2017 - seemingly as a result of the Friends actress refusing to undergo chemotherapy after her cancer-fighting surgery.

In September, Elle raised eyebrows when she revealed for the first time that she had been diagnosed with cancer - and explained she ignored the advice of 30 doctors to seek holistic treatment instead of traditional medical methods.

She was slammed by medical experts, including NHS breast surgeon Dr Liz O'Riordan, who noted there is no medical evidence that holistic treatments successfully erase cancer.