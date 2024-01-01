Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban considering move to Oz - report

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban are reportedly planning a move back home to Australia from the US after a difficult year.

The actor recently suffered a personal tragedy after the death of her beloved mother Janelle in September, which saw her return to Sydney for the funeral.

Woman's Day magazine claims that Kidman's loved ones are worried about the Big Little Lies star and that she and Urban are considering returning to Australia full-time.

Kidman recently united in grief with her family back in Sydney as they all attended her mother Janelle's funeral.

Janelle died at the age of 84 last month, just hours before Nicole was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.

Nicole was supported by her husband and their two daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, before they all flew back to Los Angeles together.

Country singer Urban is further thought to be planning to step back from touring to support his wife after his 10-date Las Vegas residency comes to an end in February.

The Aussie power couple own a sprawling 20-room Nashville mansion, as well as a home in Beverly Hills and a designer duplex in New York.

They also own properties Down Under, including a farmhouse in the NSW Southern Highlands and two penthouses in Milson's Point on Sydney Harbour, which are currently leased out.