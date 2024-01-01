Olivia Munn credits son with making her 'stronger and softer'

Olivia Munn has credited her son for making her "stronger and softer" in a sweet birthday message.

The Newsroom actress took to Instagram on Sunday to post a mirror selfie of herself and her little boy Malcolm, whom she shares with husband John Mulaney, to celebrate him turning three.

In the accompanying caption, Olivia explained that the cute snap was actually taken around the time she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023.

"Magic Malc turns 3 today. This photo was taken last year just around the time I found out I had breast cancer. I remember this time fondly all because of this little boy," she wrote. "He's made me stronger and softer in ways I never knew I could be."

To conclude the message, Olivia gushed: "Happiest Birthday my sweet boy. You cracked my heart wide open."

In response, a number of the X-Men: Apocalypse star's friends and fans also sent birthday messages to Malcolm.

"Noooope, I simply cannot deal with all of that preciousness Liv!! Feelings aside, Happy 3rd Birthdayyy you handsome little guy you!! (sic)," one follower wrote, while another commented, "Happy Birthday Malcolm! Hope he has a fun Birthday weekend. Wishing you the best!"

Meanwhile, another fan agreed with the heartfelt sentiment of Olivia's post.

"Stronger and softer... something you only understand when you become a parent," they mused.

In March, Olivia announced she had undergone four surgeries, including a double mastectomy, during the previous 10 months.

The 44-year-old and comedian John tied the knot in July and welcomed their second child, a daughter named Méi, via surrogate in September.