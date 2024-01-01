Luann de Lesseps claims she once made out 'heavily' with Hugh Grant

Luann de Lesseps has claimed she once had a make-out session with Hugh Grant.

In a recent interview for TooFab, The Real Housewives of New York City personality recounted how she met the British actor at a restaurant in The Hamptons, New York and they quickly started flirting.

Luann, who didn't disclose exactly when the encounter occurred, noted that Hugh was aware of her because of fellow Bravo star Andy Cohen.

"A girlfriend of mine called me and was like Hugh Grant is at Pierre's. I said, 'I'll be right over.' I called and said, 'Get the table right next to Hugh Grant.' I had my family over, my brother was visiting me, and I said, 'Let's go'," she remembered. "I said, 'Sit me right behind him.' I pushed out my chair real fast and I bumped into him - flirting 101 - I bumped into him and said, 'Oh I'm so sorry.'"

Luann then described how she offered to buy Hugh a shot and he agreed as long as they drank them together.

"Before you know it, we are taking shots and making out... heavily at the table! My brother was like, 'I can't believe you're making out with Hugh Grant,' and I was like, 'Neither can I,'" the 59-year-old exclaimed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Luann was asked whether she had ever kissed any other celebrities.

In response, she revealed that she once thought about pursuing Gerard Butler.

"I got into an elevator with him," she recalled. "I tried my best but he had a girlfriend who was there. You can only try!"

The reality TV star has been married twice. She was wed to Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 until 2009 and to Tom D'Agostino Jr. from 2016 until 2017.

Meanwhile, Hugh tied the knot with Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein in 2018.

Representatives for the Notting Hill actor have not yet commented on Luann's story.