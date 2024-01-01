Glen Powell offers lookalike contest winner a cameo in his next movie

Glen Powell has offered his lookalike a cameo in his next film.

Hundreds of people gathered in the actor's hometown of Austin, Texas on Sunday to take part in the latest celebrity lookalike contest, which was attended by the Hit Man star's mother and aunt, while Powell himself tuned in via FaceTime.

His family members helped crown Maxwell Braunstein, a physician's assistant, as the winner. He received a $5 (£4) cash prize, a cowboy hat and free queso dips from the taco chain Torchy's for a year.

According to Fox 7 Austin, the Top Gun: Maverick actor sent a video message to Kate Carpenter, the event's organiser, in which he revealed the cameo prize.

In the video, Powell joked that he wanted to recruit the lookalikes for "a criminal Glen-terprise" and then poked fun at his tendency to take his top off, saying, "I know it's November, but if no one is shirtless for no reason, then this whole thing is a sham and, obviously, no one is committed to the bit."

Discussing the prize, he continued, "I know there is some cash and a hat at stake here, but I just wanted to say that the winner of today's contest gets a personal prize from me. Now, you may know that my parents make a cameo in every movie I make, but today, the winner of the Glen Powell lookalike contest wins their parents or any family member of their choice a cameo in my next movie."

He concluded, "Take a pic together for me, enjoy my favourite city in the world, keep Austin weird, hook 'em Horns and see ya around... every time I look in the mirror."

The Twisters star couldn't attend the event himself as he is currently shooting The Running Man in the U.K. His upcoming projects include the TV show Chad Powers, an untitled J.J. Abrams film and the legal drama Monsanto.

The celebrity lookalike contests began in late October with Timothée Chalamet in New York City. They have since been organised around the world, with competitions to find the doppelgängers of Harry Styles and Paul Mescal, among others.