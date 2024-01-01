Dwayne Johnson forced to 'pull strings' to get Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets

Dwayne Johnson has confessed he was forced to "pull strings" to get his hands on some Taylor Swift tickets.

The 52-year-old action star has hinted he was humbled to go begging for tickets as gifts usually land in his lap.

However, his luck ran out while trying to get tickets to Swift's seemingly endless Eras World Tour and he had to ask for a favour.

He told Entertainment Tonight, "It's never happened in my career. Usually, I don't have to pull strings ... I just make it happen.

"In this case, it was for a good friend of mine who was like, 'Please. Taylor. Last concert.' I'm never good at asking for that kind of stuff. I'm good at giving it. Hate asking for stuff. I don't do it."

He then revealed, "But in this case, made a little call, Taylor made it happen, (we got) tickets ... (my friend was) happy. I got the picture of the happy ladies who were there. I appreciate that about Taylor."

Fans who are yet to see Swift in her career-spanning concert are running out of time to get final tickets.

The chart-topping star is scheduled to bring her concert to a close on Sunday 8 December.

Her final show will take place in Vancouver, Canada, and will bring to an end the series of shows after an impressive 149 performances.