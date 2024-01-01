Alec Baldwin honoured with Lifetime film award

Alec Baldwin flew into the Northern Italian town of Turin on Monday, where he was awarded the festival's prestigious Stella della Mole, a career achievement honour.

The actor posed for photographers as he stepped out on the red carpet at the 42nd Torino Film Festival, before collecting the lifetime award for his acting career.

The star went solo for his appearance at the festival, where he also gave a press conference.

This year's Stella della Mole prize honorees also included Angelina Jolie, Rosario Dawson, Sharon Stone, Matthew Broderick, Julia Ormond and Vince Vaughn.

Baldwin is reportedly trying to rebuild his public image after a prop gun held by the star went off on the set of Rust in October 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, the Boss Baby actor said he was grief-stricken but denied responsibility and a charge of involuntary manslaughter was ultimately dropped.

Baldwin has a new slot on US comedy show Saturday Night Live, and a reality TV show featuring himself, his wife Hilaria and their seven children, is forging ahead.

The cameras began rolling on The Baldwins earlier this year, before he had faced manslaughter charges, and is slated to premiere sometime in 2025.