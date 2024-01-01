Charles Spencer on 18-year-age gap with new partner: 'I've never been with a much younger person'

Charles Spencer has spoken about the 18-year-age gap with his new partner, Dr Catrine Jarman.

Charles, 60, announced his divorce from wife Karen, 52, in April this year.

Princess Diana's brother met archaeologist Catrine, 42, in 2021, when she arrived at his family's estate in Althorp to do some digging.

They then launched a podcast together, The Rabbit Hole Detectives, with Reverend Richard Coles.

"We (have) shared interests," he told the Daily Mail. "We were fascinated by the same things. And she made me laugh. Laughter was key."

He told how he didn't think initially think of Catrine in a romantic way.

"The thing is, I am 18 years older than Cat and so there wasn't even the possibility," he said. "I've never been with a much younger person. I wasn't even thinking romance. I was at the tail end of a marriage. It just wasn't a possibility."

He added, "I've never tried to do a hard sell on Cat. She's very canny, very emotionally mature. With her I don't pretend to be anything I am not. She knows exactly who I am and who I am not."

Catrine said, "I feel that I've got to know Charles very gradually, as a friend, and I know how his life has developed. I know who he is now. That is all that matters."

Charles agreed, "She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don't have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me."

Charles shares a 12-year-old daughter with Karen, as well as six other children from his previous two marriages.

Catrine shares two teenage boys with her ex-husband.