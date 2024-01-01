Jason Kelce opens up about baby number four: 'I've got it pretty easy'

Jason Kelce has opened up for the first time about how his family are gearing up for baby number four.

NFL star Jason and his wife Kylie announced last week that Kylie is pregnant with their fourth child.

The couple already has three daughters, Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and Bennet, 20 months. They're expecting another girl next year - something Jason, 37, has admitted makes things a lot easier.

"I got it pretty easy. I'm not gonna lie," he told E News. "There's another girl, so the clothes are all going to be hand-me-downs or already bought. The crib is already situated. So we're pretty set. Kylie's definitely preparing more than I am, because she's actually growing the human being."

He also told how much he enjoys being a dad.

"I love my kids so much, and especially my daughters. I was telling somebody out there because they're expecting their first - and they look at you. They smile at you. There's just a way that kids have to warm your soul in a way that nothing else can."

He continued, "And it's been such a blessing to have three healthy, smart, wonderful children. And hopefully we'll welcome a fourth into this world, and we'll be able to watch them fight and tear each other apart and all the good stuff."

Jason and former hockey player Kylie, 32, have been married since 2018.

Kylie is about to launch a new podcast, Not Gonna Lie, about "her personal story beyond being just a 'football wife' and setting the record straight on gossip and speaking out on modern parenting, social media trends, women in sports, and more."

She said, "I'm excited to have conversations with fascinating people and create a platform where I can be unapologetically myself while also setting the record straight on the many stories that circulate about my family."

Not Gonna Lie will launch on 5 December.