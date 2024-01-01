Eva Mendes adopts rescue dog

Eva Mendes has adopted a rescue dog named Magic.

The actress-entrepreneur took to Instagram on Monday to share a video depicting her walking and playing with her new pet.

With the 1974 Pilot song Magic as the soundtrack, the footage also showed how the dog accompanied Eva to a recent photoshoot.

"Meet the newest member of our family... Magic!!!" she wrote in the caption. "More to come... I'm crazy about her and excited to share life with Magic with you."

Eva added that she adopted Magic from an "amazing" organisation called California Doodle Rescue.

Officials from the non-profit are on a mission to "rescue, foster, and find safe loving homes" for poodle mixed breed dogs affectionately known as Doodles, including Labradoodles and Goldendoodles.

"We support and promote humane animal regulation through the encouragement of neutering and spaying of dogs, to promote quality medical treatment and care of such dogs, and to provide suitable long-term facilities for the humane care and treatment of lost and abandoned poodle mixed breed dogs," the website reads.

Accordingly, Eva's sweet post quickly racked up over 50,000 likes.

"Magic is gorgeous! Thank you so much for changing her life. Adoption is the way!" one follower commented, while another added: "How sweet is Magic?! Dogs are just such joy givers and teach such wonderful unconditional love."

The Hitch star and partner Ryan Gosling have been together since 2011 and are parents to daughters Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, eight.