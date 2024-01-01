Hugh Grant doesn't remember 'heavily' kissing Luann de Lesseps on wild night

Hugh Grant can't recall ever having a make-out session with Luann de Lesseps.

In a recent interview for TooFab, The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) personality recounted how she once met the British actor at a restaurant in The Hamptons, New York.

Luann, who didn't disclose the date of the encounter, claimed they ended up flirting, doing shots, and making out "heavily" at their table.

But after the story hit headlines on Monday, Hugh took to X to share his take.

"Steady on," he began. "I do remember meeting a charming RHONY (star) in a restaurant, but I'd like to stress it was about 15 years ago."

Hugh went on to admit that he didn't have any further recollection of meeting Luann.

"I don't recall shots or kissing but her memory might be better than mine," the 64-year-old quipped.

Hugh has been married to Anna Eberstein since 2018, while Luann was wed to Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 until 2009 and Tom D'Agostino Jr. from 2016 until 2017.

Elsewhere in her story, the reality TV star recounted how she didn't waste time when she heard Hugh was dining at a restaurant called Pierre's.

"I said, 'I'll be right over.' I called and said, 'Get the table right next to Hugh Grant.' I had my family over, my brother was visiting me, and I said, 'Let's go'," she remembered. "I said, 'Sit me right behind him.' I pushed out my chair real fast and I bumped into him - flirting 101 - I bumped into him and said, 'Oh I'm so sorry.'"

Luann then described how she offered to buy Hugh a shot and he agreed as long as they drank them together.

"Before you know it, we are taking shots and making out... heavily at the table! My brother was like, 'I can't believe you're making out with Hugh Grant,' and I was like, 'Neither can I,'" the 59-year-old exclaimed.