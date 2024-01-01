Matthew Broderick and son James Wilkie to guest star on TV show Elsbeth

Matthew Broderick and James Wilkie Broderick are to guest star on the TV show Elsbeth.

On Monday, producers at CBS announced that the father and son will appear together on an episode of the police procedural next year.

It will be the first time the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star and his eldest child - whom he shares with wife Sarah Jessica Parker - will share the screen together.

In the episode, Matthew will play Lawrence Grey, a fixer who ensures the rich and famous get their children accepted into the schools and colleges of their choice, while James will portray a "success trainer" named Carl.

"When Manhattan's elite want to make sure their offspring get into the prep school and then college of their choice, Lawrence Grey is the man to call no matter their grades, test scores or personality," a summary reads. "Grey's expertise and connections make him rich and powerful, but when someone threatens his perch, he is driven to murder."

An air date for the episode has not yet been confirmed.

A spin-off of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, Elsbeth focuses on protagonist Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston), an attorney who ends up working as a de facto detective.

The second series, which airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+, premiered in October.