Airplane! and Naked Gun creator Jim Abrahams dies aged 80

Jim Abrahams, the creator of iconic comedy films Airplane! and the Naked Gun has died at the age of 80.

The Hollywood writer enjoyed a long career that stretched from the 1970s through to the 2000s - with his most recent credit being as a writer of Scary Movie 4 in 2006.

The writer's son, Joseph, confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday revealing he died while surrounded by family at his home in Santa Monica.

Joseph also confirmed to TMZ that his father had battled leukaemia for 20 years and that the disease had been a contributing factor in his death.

Jim enjoyed huge commercial success with his comedy writing - teaming with brothers Jerry and David Zucker to create the Airplane!, Police Squad! and Naked Gun films.

David told TMZ that he and Jerry visited their friend on Monday, revealing "he was already unconscious" at the time of their visit, and recounted that they held his hand and, "told him how much they loved him."

Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy Cocuzzo, his daughter, Jamie, another son, Charlie, and his grandchildren, Caleb, James and Isaac.

Spoof film series The Naked Gun saw comedy legend Leslie Nielsen play Police Lieutenant Frank Drebin who investigated crimes.

A reboot of the franchise is currently in production with Liam Neeson taking on the role of Frank Drebin Jr - and with Pamela Anderson cast in a supporting role.

The film is expected to be released on 1 August 2025.