Scarlett Johansson shares rare insight into 'naughty' marriage

Scarlett Johansson has shared a rare insight into her marriage - which she has described as "loving" and "naughty".

The 40-year-old Marvel actress has been married to Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost, 42, since 2020 and they share a three-year-old son named Cosmo.

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, the Lost In Translation star described her husband as "kind, hilarious and loving" - and added, "He's also got his naughty side, you know. That's why he keeps it interesting."

When show host Mark Consuelos referenced that Jost bought a Staten Island ferry in 2022, allegedly while stoned, Johansson quipped, "That's the naughty part I was talking about."

Jost bought the ferry along with SNL co-star Pete Davidson and comedy club owner Paul Italia - and the trio have been renting it out as an event space, with Tommy Hilfiger holding his September 2024 New York Fashion Week show onboard the decommissioned vessel.

Johansson noted, "It was a big success, though. Huge success, so if anybody has, like, a bat mitzvah they need to throw, yeah, please go to Rent-a-Ferry.com. It'll really make our family happy."

Italia previously told the New York Post of the purchase, "The idea is to turn the space into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera. We're in the early stages, but everybody involved had the same ambition - not to see this thing go to the scrapyard."