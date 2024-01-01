Sharon Stone rages against 'ignorant' Americans

Sharon Stone has raged against "ignorant" Americans at a panel discussion in Italy.

The Basic Instinct star hinted her home country could slide into "fascism", during a panel discussion at the Torino Film Festival in Italy.

Asked for her thoughts on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Sharon,66, did not mask her feelings about America's recent election - which saw Donald Trump, 78, re-elected for a second term as President.

"We have to stop and think about who we choose for government," Sharon said. "And if, in fact, we are actually choosing our government or if the government is choosing itself."

She went on to mention Italy's former fascist regime, which governed the nation under totalitarian rule for more than two decades from 1922.

"You know, Italy has seen fascism," Sharon said. "Italy has seen these things, you guys. And you understand what happens. You have seen this before."

The actress, who threatened to move permanently to Italy ahead of the election if Trump won, then described the United States as "ignorant and arrogant".

"My country is in the midst of adolescence. Adolescence is very arrogant. Adolescence thinks it knows everything. Adolescence is naive and ignorant and arrogant. And we are in our ignorant, arrogant adolescence," Sharon said.

"So, Americans who don't travel, who 80% don't have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naïveté."