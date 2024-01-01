Kristin Cavallari blasts Scott Disick for allegedly sending her 'manipulative' message

Kristin Cavallari has slammed Scott Disick over a "manipulative" message he allegedly sent her earlier this year.

During the episode of her Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari podcast that aired on Tuesday, the reality TV star addressed long-standing rumours suggesting she had a fling with Scott shortly after he and Kourtney Kardashian broke up in 2008.

Kristin explained that the gossip stemmed from when she joined Scott and some friends on a trip to Las Vegas around the same time - and also shared her theory that it was The Kardashians personality who actually started the speculation.

"I was never alone with Scott. Not even for one f**king minute was I ever alone with Scott. Next morning, wake up... (an article) said Scott and I hooked up in Vegas," she said, going on to allege that Scott planted the rumour with reporters in an attempt to "p**s off" Kourtney and win her back.

"There was zero truth to it. We weren't even being flirty or touchy. There was nothing to it. I could see if we were out at a club and we were like, flirting and like, just being drunk and having fun. That wasn't even the case."

Kristin also went on to claim that she recently received a direct message (DM) from Scott.

Describing the message as the "most manipulative text I've ever gotten" and "classic textbook manipulation control bulls**t", the 37-year-old went on to read out the wording of the alleged communication.

"Hey!!! It's been such a long time. It's crazy, kind of, crazy that our lives also ended up being kind of similar," she quoted Scott as writing. "I feel like it would be so good to see you and catch up and just talk about the stress and all the different things you got to go through with kids and changing your life around over and over. Really miss you though and wish I would have reached out earlier. Just been so busy trying to be the best dad I can be. I don't have time for much but trying to think about myself a little bit again or trying anyway. Hope to hear from you."

Representatives for Scott, 41, have not yet responded to Kristin's comments.

Elsewhere in the episode, the Laguna Beach alum also opened up about her brief relationship with Nick Lachey in 2006.

Recalling how the 98 Degrees singer had recently split from then-wife Jessica Simpson, Kristin described how she felt overwhelmed by the attention because the paparazzi followed her "every move" and waited outside her house.

Kristin was married to Jay Cutler from 2013 until they split in 2020, with the former couple sharing three children.