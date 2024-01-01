Investigation into Timothy West's death opened

An investigation has been launched into the death of actor Timothy West.

A coroner has opened an inquest into the death of the British actor, who died aged 90 in a London care home on 12 November.

West's children, Juliet, Samuel and Joseph West, announced his death on 13 November in a statement posted on social media.

"After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old," they wrote, adding that he was surrounded by friends and family when he died and will be missed "terribly".

On Wednesday, assistant coroner Jean Harkin opened an inquest into the TV and theatre actor's death at Westminster Coroner's Court.

Harkin read a statement from a coroner's officer at the short inquest opening.

"The deceased was identified as Timothy West, a British citizen, aged 90 years, born on October 20, 1934 in Bradford," she stated. "He was an actor, husband of Prunella West."

The court heard that West was formally identified after his death by "a care home nurse who knew the deceased since the time of admission to the care home".

The inquest was adjourned for a review in February next year and the coroner's office said it was "awaiting further evidence" in West's case.

Coroner's inquests are usually held when the cause of death is unknown or the death is believed to be unnatural.

Throughout his prolific theatre career, West performed in many Shakespearean plays, including King Lear, Macbeth, Hamlet and Othello as well as other classic stage productions such as Uncle Vanya, Death of a Salesman and The Homecoming.