Samuel L. Jackson declares Oscar nominations are no big deal

Samuel L. Jackson has declared that Oscar nominations are no big deal.

The Marvel star has reflected on the fleeting impact of an Academy Award nomination.

"We've been in the business long enough to know that when folks go, 'It's just an honor to be nominated.' No it ain't. It's an honor to win," Jackson told Associated Press in a new interview. "You get nominated and folks go, 'Yeah I remember that.' Or most people forget."

The actor continued of the annual awards, "Generally it's a contest you didn't volunteer to be in. I didn't go in there so I could flex. 'Let me do my scene, so you can remember who I was.'"

Jackson noted that people have a "hard time" remembering who won Oscars, let alone nominees who didn't win.

"They nominate you and people go, 'What is that movie you're nominated for? What's the name of that thing?' And after it's over and people have a hard time remembering who even won," he told the publication.

The 75-year-old has only received one Oscar nomination in his five-decade career, for his iconic role as Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction, which earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1995.

Jackson was later awarded an honorary Academy Award in 2021 for lifetime achievement.

In an interview with The Times in 2022, the actor explained that he was willing to give up roles that would likely win him an Oscar in order to make films "that people just want to see so they can get out of themselves".