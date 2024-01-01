Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan confirmed for new Guy Ritchie TV drama

Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan have been confirmed to star in Guy Ritchie's new TV series.

Following on from previous reports the trio were in negotiations to join the project, TV bosses have now confirmed the stars will play leading roles in the as-yet untitled gangster drama set to debut in 2025.

"Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren are masters at their craft and we are honoured to have them lead the cast for Guy Ritchie's new global, original series," Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios said in a statement on Wednesday. "Guy, Jez Butterworth and Ronan Bennett's creative prowess, coupled with these gifted actors, is the perfect recipe for what we believe will be the next brand defining series for Showtime on Paramount+."

Production is now underway in London, with the official show description revealing the drama will focus on "two warring families based in London whose enterprises stretch all corners of the globe and the fiercely loyal 'fixer' charged with protecting one of them at all costs."

Brosnan will play Conrad Harrigan, described as the head of a very successful Irish crime family based in London, while Mirren will portray Conrad's wife and family matriarch, Maeve Harrigan.

Hardy has landed the role of Harry Da Souza, described as a professional conciliator for the Harrigan family.

Previous reports claimed the series would be a spin-off of Ray Donovan, which started Liev Schreiber. However, it has now been revealed the drama has been reworked into a standalone show.

Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett will write the series, while Ritchie will direct, with both serving as executive producers.

Ritchie's most recent TV project The Gentlemen proved a huge hit when it aired earlier this year, with the Netflix crime comedy drama renewed for a second season.

"The firepower on and off the screen in this new Guy Ritchie crime series will deliver exactly what audiences expect from Paramount+ with Showtime: high-calibre acting, high-impact storylines, and high-level production from some of the best in the business," Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of programming for Paramount+, confirmed on Wednesday.