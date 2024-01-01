Teri Hatcher: 'Dating isn't that fun anymore'

Teri Hatcher has admitted dating is "not that fun" anymore.

The Desperate Housewives actress discussed her attitude towards finding love during an appearance on the TV show Sherri. While promoting her new movie How to Fall in Love by Christmas, the 59-year-old star confessed she has no interest in looking for Mr Right.

"People would say... 'Are you dating?' and I'd say, 'Well I don't date much anymore because I used to date, and you'd look across the table at the guy... you'd think, 'OK, I wonder if we're going to end up in bed together,'" Teri explained. "Now I look across the table and I just think: 'When am I going to have to change this guy's diapers?'

She added, "It's just not that fun anymore."

After Teri made it clear she's ruled out dating a man her age, she was asked if she would consider a younger man.

The star insisted she would be open to it, but doubted she would attract any admirers.

"All right, okay, line 'em up," she laughed. "I mean people will say that to me. They're like, 'We can't believe you don't date, they must be lining up out the door,' and I'm like 'No.' No, I open it once in a while, there's nobody there."

Teri has been married twice. Her first husband was Marcus Leithold, with the pair married for just a year before divorcing in 1989. She then tied the knot with Jon Tenney in 1994, with the pair welcoming daughter Emerson in 1997, before they split in 2003.

During the interview, Teri also insisted she has no worries about turning 60 on 8 December.

The star revealed she doesn't plan to slow down and has plenty more adventures planned for the future.

"There's only one way to feel about ageing and that's grateful," Teri replied when asked how she feels about the milestone birthday. "Every day above ground is a gift...I do look at it with a lot of gratitude."