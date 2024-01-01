Ringo Starr believes Barry Keoghan will play him in Beatles biopic

Ringo Starr has seemingly confirmed Barry Keoghan will play him in a new Beatles biopic.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the legendary drummer appeared to verify reports that Keoghan has been lined up for Sam Mendes' upcoming four-part film series about The Beatles.

"I think it's great," Ringo, 84, replied when asked for his thoughts on Keoghan reportedly being cast to play him. "I believe he's somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many."

Keoghan's star continues to rise, having secured an Oscar nomination for his appearance in The Banshees of Inisherin and also starring in thriller Saltburn.

He can next be seen in Hurry Up Tomorrow alongside The Weeknd, and has landed a role in the highly-anticipated Peaky Blinders movie.

Earlier this year, Mendes confirmed he's working on four movies about The Beatles, with each biopic told from a different band member's perspective.

"I'm honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies," the Skyfall director said as he announced the film series.

While the cast is yet to be announced, a series of names have been linked to the project.

Paul Mescal recently revealed he would "love to be involved" following reports he will play Paul McCartney.

Harris Dickinson is rumoured to have been lined up to portray John Lennon, with Slow Horses star Charlie Rowe tipped to play George Harrison.

The films are currently scheduled to be released in 2027.