Kate Hudson and brother Oliver declined Kurt Russell's offer to adopt them

Oliver Hudson has told how he and sister Kate declined Kurt Russell's offer to adopt them.

Kurt, now 73, first started dating Kate and Oliver's mum, Goldie Hawn in 1983.

Now Oliver, 48, has revealed how he offered to adopt them both, as their biological dad, Bill Hudson, was no longer in the picture.

"My dad - he was around for a little bit, then he bailed," he said on his and Kate's podcast, Sibling Revelry on Monday.

"We have a good relationship now, but it took a long, long, long, long time, but we're there."

He continued, "Kurt came into my life when I was six, five or six and essentially he raised me. I'm the man I am today because of him, right? There was a moment when he asked us, myself and Kate, if we wanted to be adopted, and we said no."

He went on to explain how they felt they didn't need to make their relationship official as it was clear how much he loved them.

"Not that we were - you know, very aware of probably what it even f**king meant," he said. "We were six and 12 or however, I don't remember the age, but we just said, 'Well, we don't need it. The love is right there.'"

The siblings have previously been open about the strained relationship they have with their biological father.

"The love was there with Kurt, there's no doubt that he is my dad," Oliver added. "I call him Pa. But there was always - not something missing, but there's that other side."

Kurt and Goldie, now 79, went on to have a child together, Wyatt Russell, 38. Goldie and Kurt are still together but have never married.