Eva Longoria may not be in Desperate Housewives reboot

The Desperate Housewives reboot could be a prequel, without any of the original cast.

As reports of a possible reboot of the hit noughties series continue to swirl, show creator Marc Cherry revealed he has considered recreating Wisteria Lane without the original cast members Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross or Nicollette Sheridan.

"I would probably want to do the idea maybe in an earlier decade," Marc told People magazine in an interview published this week.

"Because the character I miss writing the most is actually Wisteria Lane. That was the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had, because we owned the whole street. I know that street like the back of my hand. When someone shoots a commercial on that street, I know it instantly, because I know all those houses, I know the geography. It was such a fun place to write for."

He added he had contemplated creating a new version of the series set in the mid-1960s.

"There's times when I go, 'You know what? I wonder if I could write Wisteria Lane in like, 1966'," Marc said.

A revisit would depend on whether it could be creatively justified, he explained,

"If you do a reboot, you have to have a really good artistic reason to do it," Marc said.