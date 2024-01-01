Jennifer Garner farewells family dog, Birdie

Jennifer Garner has farewelled her family's pet dog, Birdie.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star paid tribute to her beloved golden retriever in a heartfelt social media post.

"Birdie let us know on Thursday that she wasn't feeling herself (a renowned foodie, Birdie never missed a meal)," Jennifer, 52, wrote. "We were surprised to learn that, not only was she very ill, she was at the end of her life."

She explained that the family had learned dogs frequently wait until all household members are together before they pass away.

"The vet told us that dogs often hang on until their person comes home from college and we believe Birdie did just that, so that we could pet her soft ears together and thank her for being the world's best dog," she continued.

Jennifer's eldest child Violet Garner, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, studies at Yale University. Jennifer and Ben also share Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

"Birdie loved to be read to, always found her way into a Pretend Cooking Show, and knew just how to give people what they needed," Jennifer added, referencing her own popular Instagram kitchen "series".

"She lived a happy dog life and is now in the role she was born to play: angel girl," she concluded. "It's a gift to love and be loved by such a creature as Birdie the Doggie."