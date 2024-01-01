Kaley Cuoco traumatised after stranger walked into hotel room while she was 'butt naked'

Kaley Cuoco is still reeling from a "crazy" experience she had during a recent hotel stay.

Amid an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday evening, The Big Bang Theory actress recounted how she was blow-drying her hair while "butt naked" after taking a shower in her room earlier in the day.

However, Kaley was caught by surprise when an unexpected visitor walked in.

"I think, 'O.K., I'm gonna start drying my hair a little bit.' Butt naked in my bathroom, in my shower, in my hotel room," she remembered. "So, I'm really dramatically blow-drying my hair - it felt like I was in a commercial. And I look up. In the mirror, I see a man in my room."

"What kind of a man?" a stunned Seth asked in response, to which Kaley noted it was a hotel employee.

She then went on to describe how the individual seemed equally shocked.

"He doesn't run. It's almost like when you see a bear and you don't want to move," the 38-year-old continued, before remembering how she politely addressed him, "And then I go, 'Sir?'"

The man quickly offered an apology, though The Flight Attendant star admitted she is still processing the incident and may have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"He runs out and I'm just standing there with the blow-dryer on. What was that? Like, I think he worked at the hotel," she added. "I hope!"

Kaley went on to confess she hadn't told the story to anyone else yet, with Seth jokingly assuring her a late-night TV show was the right time to do so.

"They do say the best place to do it is on talk shows - like to work through it," he teased, to which the mother-of-one insisted, "Let's shake it up a little bit!"

Kaley is currently promoting season two of Based on a True Story. The TV series is now available to stream on Peacock.