Ariana Grande rejected hip-hop version of Popular while making Wicked

Ariana Grande shot down the idea of making a hip-hop version of Popular for Wicked.

During a recent interview for The Los Angeles Times, composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz recalled how he once asked director Jon M. Chu and the primary cast whether the key sequence in the feature adaptation of the stage musical needed to be changed.

But Stephen revealed that Ariana - who plays Galinda Upland in the film - rejected the concept straight away.

"In the spirit of being open to new things for the movie, my music team and I thought, 'Let's refresh the rhythm. Let's, maybe, I don't know, hip-hop it up a little bit,'" he recounted to the publication. "Ariana said, 'Absolutely not, don't do it. I want to be Glinda, not Ariana Grande playing Glinda.'"

Yet, Stephen noted that Ariana was enthusiastic about him adding an update to one part of the song.

The Oscar-winning writer also penned the music for the 2003 Broadway musical.

"I had this idea for a new vocal ending," the 76-year-old continued. "Ariana was a little hesitant about it, but I told her that if I had thought of it for the original show, this is how it would have been. Once she was reassured that this new bit of music was coming out of character, she was on board."

Previously, Ariana collaborated with Mika on a dance-pop cover of Popular. The track featured on her 2013 debut album, Yours Truly.

Wicked, which also stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, is now showing in cinemas.

The sequel, Wicked Part Two, is set to be released in November 2025.