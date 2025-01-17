Ben Stiller often gets mistaken for Adam Sandler

Ben Stiller often gets confused with Adam Sandler by fans.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, the Zoolander actor explained that he has been friends with Adam for over 30 years.

However, Ben went on to note that members of the public will regularly approach him and ask about one of his fellow comedy star's movies.

"We always get mistaken (for each other). People will yell out to him or to me. He will text me and he will say, 'I was in Italy, and someone said, 'Ben Stiller - I love you!'" he recounted, before adding with a laugh: "Or someone will say, 'Oh man, (2006 film) Click changed my life,' to me. And then I'll say, 'No, I'm not Adam Sandler, I'm Ben Stiller and they will say, 'Who?'"

Ben went on to recount how Adam messaged him to ask if he would reprise his brief Happy Gilmore role for the upcoming sequel, and indicated his character Hal L. has a bigger part to play in Happy Gilmour 2.

"He still has issues with Happy. And we're going to find out what the 'L' in the Hal L. means with this one. Because I know everyone's been waiting for that," the 58-year-old joked.

Production on the sequel is underway, though a release date has no yet been announced.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ben shared how thrilled he is to see how viewers have engaged with his TV show Severance, on which he served as a director.

"It's been great because the fans who are into it, are so into it. And they do their own breakdowns of it on Reddit and stuff, of what it actually means, people do their own podcasts," he added. "Adam Scott and I are going to do a podcast to accompany the show, like a re-watch podcast."

The second season of Severance, which stars Scott, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette, is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on 17 January 2025.