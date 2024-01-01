Lindsay Lohan has no plans to make music again

Lindsay Lohan has no plans to get back into the recording studio to make more music.

The Mean Girls actress released her debut album, Speak, in 2004, and swiftly unveiled her second studio album, A Little More Personal (Raw), the following year.

But during an interview for Flaunt magazine published on Wednesday, the former child star admitted she doesn't think she will be dropping a follow-up anytime soon.

"I haven't thought about really getting back and recording again yet, because I'm really focused on producing and acting and that's where my life is taking me at the moment. So we'll see," she said. "I mean, it's never say never. I'd love to write something with my sister (Aliana Lohan) actually, because she's a really phenomenal writer and lyricist."

In addition, Lindsay was asked whether she was "too happy" in her personal life now to write "sad lyrics" like she did with the 2005 track Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father), which was penned as a letter to her father Michael Lohan.

The Dubai-based actress has been married to Bader Shammas, with whom she shares a son, since 2022.

"No, I think you can always get in touch with parts of your life and that's where some songs stem from because it's reminiscent of moments in time," the 38-year-old responded.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Lindsay noted that she is focused on producing more of her own projects and has set her sights on starring in a biopic about other famous Hollywood redheads, such as Clara Bow or Ann-Margret.

"I love Clara Bow and her story was phenomenal. I find it so interesting. She was in the movie Red Hair and she was one of the first redheads. So telling her story could be something that interests me," she explained. "Ann-Margret too, I love, I don't know where, or what role, what roles I'll be doing next. I'm looking at different projects now. You never know. I just feel like, if you sense that you have a great script when you read it, then you take it from there."