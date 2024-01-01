Nick Cannon admits his Thanksgiving schedule is 'very complicated' as a father of 12

Nick Cannon has admitted that his Thanksgiving plans have become "very complicated" now he's a father of 12 children.

The Masked Singer host told People that he's "a busy man" on America's annual holiday because he has "a bunch of dinners" that he has "got to go to".

"It's very complicated. I'm a busy man on Thanksgiving," he shared. "I'm going to be full by the end of the day, but everybody specialises in certain things... So I know every house that needs to have the things that I really like."

He added, "Some people got good sweet potato pie, some people got amazing fried turkey."

Nick, 44, shares his children with six different women.

He and his ex-wife Mariah Carey have 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, while he and Brittany Bell have two sons - Golden, seven, and Rise, two - and a three-year-old daughter named Powerful Queen.

He also has three children - twin sons Zion and Zillion, three, and two-year-old daughter Beautiful - with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary Love, two, with Bre Tiesi, and daughter Onyx, two, with LaNisha Cole.

Nick and Alyssa Scott share daughter Halo, who will turn two in December. Their son Zen died in December 2021 at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

The Wild 'n Out star spoke to People at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Thanksgiving charity event on Wednesday, the day before the holiday.

The TV personality, who attends almost every year, helped the organisation serve 4,000 turkey dinners to the homeless in the Skid Row neighbourhood of LA. Joe Manganiello and his girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor also participated in the initiative.