Katherine Waterston thinks 'ship has sailed' with Fantastic Beasts franchise

Katherine Waterston doesn't expect the last two films in the Fantastic Beasts franchise to be made.

The actress played witch Porpentina 'Tina' Goldstein alongside Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander in the Harry Potter prequel series, which was originally supposed to consist of five films.

While there have been no official announcements, it is widely believed the franchise has come to a halt, possibly because of the lacklustre critical and commercial response to the third film, The Secrets of Dumbledore, in 2022.

Weighing in on the speculation, Waterston told NME, "The last two films probably won't get made, but that's only based on a gut feeling. I know nothing and I'd probably be one of the last to know if something was happening because with films of that size, people aren't calling up the performers to keep them updated."

The Alien: Covenant star revealed that she was still under contract but she doesn't expect to be called back for more.

"At the moment we are bound to them but I think that ship has sailed," she added.

Waterston had a starring role in the first two films, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and The Crimes of Grindelwald, but was reduced to merely a cameo in The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Many fans believed her role was cut down after she publicly took a stand against Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling's controversial views on transgender people.

When asked if that was the case, the actress simply shrugged and replied, "With those huge films, you never know why anything happens."

Waterston's comments shortly after Redmayne said that the franchise was "probably" over, while their co-star Jude Law recently expressed hope that it will continue because "there's lots more (story) to tell".