Keira Knightley reveals how Love Actually moment still follows her

Keira Knightley has revealed how her memorable Love Actually scene still follows her.

The British actress starred as Juliet in Richard Curtis' beloved 2003 Christmas movie, and she has revealed she can't escape the role more than two decades later.

During an appearance on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, Keira revealed a group of builders had re-enacted the iconic scene in which Andrew Lincoln's character Mark turns up unannounced at Juliet's door and declares his love for her on large cue cards - while her husband is inside the house.

"I was stuck in traffic for ages recently and a car full of builders next to me started holding up the signs like in the movie," the Pride & Prejudice star recalled.

She continued jokingly, "It was creepy and sweet at the same time, much like it was in the film!"

Keira is currently gearing up for the release of her new thriller series Black Doves, which will be released on Netflix on 5 December.

Revealing that her stunts kept being upgraded, she told host Graham, "Originally lovely Ben (Whishaw), who is the assassin, was shooting loads of guns so I thought, 'Great, I don't have to do much other than look 'spyee.'"

"Then on the second draft I am shooting guns but still that's not too bad," the Atonement actress continued. "Then suddenly I am doing knife fighting and Ju-jitsu. So, we went from it being easy and lovely to a lot of fighting and a lot of training."

The Graham Norton Show episode will air on Friday night on BBC One.