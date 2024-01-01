Travis Kelce admits guilt over walking past a fallen fan

Travis Kelce has admitted he feels guilty for walking past a fan who fell over in front of him.

The 35-year-old sports star was strolling off a pitch following an NFL game featuring his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Footage has gone viral on social media showing a young blond boy excitedly reaching towards the team for an autograph from the stands while players filed past.

But in his excitement, the boy reached too far forward and toppled off the edge of a line of seats - but Kelce failed to help him.

Opening up about the moment on his New Heights podcast, the tight end confessed, "I actually saw this and I just kept on moving... I felt bad after."

The player - who has seen his star power skyrocket since September 2023 as he has been engaged in a high-profile romance with singer Taylor Swift - defended his choice not to help as he had noticed his teammate Tershawn 'Turk' Wharton had caught the boy when he fell.

He said, "I'm like over to the left ... I was like, 'Oh s**t. You got him, Turk? Hell yeah, Turk's got him!'"

The incident took place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Super Bowl champion joked that the boy should sue rival team the Carolina Panthers who own the venue.

He quipped, "I don't know who the brainiac was that cut the railing there. What the f**k is the gap for? He should f**king go to school with a neck brace on and sue the Panthers. Get rich quick, kid."