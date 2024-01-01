Cynthia Erivo wades into Wicked sing-a-long debate

Cynthia Erivo has shared her thoughts on Wicked fans singing along at cinema film screenings.

The 37-year-old British actress plays Elphaba Thropp in the critical and commercial smash - which has soared to the top of the box office around the world.

The film is based on the Broadway musical of the same name - which itself is an adaptation of the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.

Some movie fans have been irked by the fact some viewers have burst into song while watching the musical in theatres - prompting a debate about film etiquette.

Discussing the issue with NBC, Erivo said, "I'm OK with it. We spent this long singing it ourselves - it's time for everyone else to join in. It's wonderful.

"This has been a dream come true, to be able to share it with my family and friends. People sharing their own experiences and feeling different. And them being comfortable enough to share that with me. I'm really thankful for that."

Released last week, Wicked, Part I, has been a huge hit in cinemas - making over $190 million (£150 million) against it's $150 million (£118 million) budget within days.

Variety reported last week, "That's a successful payout for what has been a substantial investment for Universal, which has gradually ramped up a months-long marketing blitz for Wicked throughout the fall. Produced at a $150 million budget, the Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande musical is proving to be the season-defining blockbuster that the studio believed it could be."