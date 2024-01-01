Sharon Horgan reveals advice Carrie Fisher gave her before she died

Sharon Horgan has revealed the advice that Carrie Fisher gave her before she died in 2016.

The Bad Sisters star opened up about her friendship with the Star Wars icon, who died in 2016, aged 60.

"We bonded because we just got on and we had a similar sense of humour and she knew how much I enjoyed her. She was so funny and so quick," Sharon, 54, told People magazine.

The two women worked together on Season 3 of Catastrophe, where Carrie regularly shared her wisdom with Sharon.

"She was really supportive and used her experience to give you her advice on it," Sharon said.

"And it was always about, 'Don't let the business overwhelm you, mad things are happening, and just always keep it about family.' That was really, really important to her to pass that on."

Carrie also gave Sharon advice on her marriage to then-husband, Jeremy Rainbird, who she divorced in 2019. She told how she remembered Carrie told her to "protect (her) relationship," before adding, "But it's not always as simple as that, is it?" she says. "Everything happens for a reason."

Sharon also admitted that she believed Carrie lost out on roles because of her infamous outspoken nature.

"I feel like she had this unnecessarily long period of time where she wasn't working, where she would've liked to have been working. And I think because she was such an outspoken, honest person, she got the short (stick) in Hollywood. She was honest and outspoken when it wasn't (the norm)."