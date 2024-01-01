Jennifer Lopez reveals new movie role is 'most challenging and rewarding' she's ever had

Jennifer Lopez has opened up her role in new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The actress is starring in a movie adaptation of the 1993 Broadway musical. It's her first role in a movie musical.

"It's probably the most challenging and rewarding role I've ever had," the 55-year-old said on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast.

The star referenced some of the topics in the movie that appear to reflect some of what's been going on in her personal life over the past few months after her split from husband Ben Affleck.

"It's about love, acceptance, and finding beauty in the darkness," she said. "I think those themes are so relevant right now."

Jennifer is a co-producer on the film, alongside Ben, and Matt Damon. She stars alongside Diego Luna and Tonatiuh.

"I do it for the love of the art," she said. "It's not about the awards or the accolades. It's about telling stories that matter - stories that make people feel seen, stories that inspire. That's what keeps me going."

The original stage show was composed by John Kander, who was involved in the making of the movie as well.

"John Kander was in the studio with me when I recorded my songs," she said. "He's 97 years old and still so full of life. Hearing him say, 'I've never heard this song sung better' - it was one of the best moments of my career."