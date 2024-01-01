Nick Cannon embracing therapy after narcissistic personality disorder diagnosis

Nick Cannon is embracing his therapy sessions after being diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD).

Earlier this month, The Masked Singer host revealed he had been "clinically diagnosed" with the mental health condition during an episode of his Counsel Culture podcast, noting he identifies with nearly all of the "markers".

Discussing his diagnosis with a People reporter at a Thanksgiving celebration held at the Los Angeles Mission on Wednesday, Nick explained that he "always knew" he was different to his peers growing up.

"I still don't understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests," he said. "I've been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I'm just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew."

According to experts at Harvard Health, NPD is characterised by "impulsivity, volatility, attention-seeking, and a lack of empathy".

Behaviour traits may also include excessive sense of self-importance or entitlement and preoccupation with themselves.

But by speaking out on the topic, Nick - who has fathered 12 children with six women - hopes to break down barriers.

"I feel like there's so many labels out there, but it's like, to be able to embrace it and say, 'Look, I'm healing. I need help. Show me.' I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way," the 44-year-old continued. "To be able to say I'm an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too."