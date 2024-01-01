James Van Der Beek reflects on 'tough year' amid cancer diagnosis

James Van Der Beek has reflected on his "tough year" following his cancer diagnosis.

Earlier this month, the Dawson's Creek actor revealed he had been "privately dealing" with colorectal cancer since August and was undergoing treatment.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday to mark the U.S. holiday of Thanksgiving, James shared a happy photo of himself alongside his wife Kimberly and their six children.

"It's been a tough year... and I'm thankful for all of it," he began. "For the giant life re-direct cancer has placed in my path. For the gift of knowing what it feels like to have friends come through on such a profound level, and in ways I never would have been able to ask for had I not been going through it."

James went on to emphasise that he is grateful for the "new relationship" he has with his body and to all the fans who have sent him well wishes.

He also honoured his "superhuman" wife for caring for him and their family.

"(Kimberly) has shown me what unconditional love is and the magic that comes from that. I am in awe of you, @vanderkimberly," the 47-year-old praised. "And of course, I'm beyond thankful (for) the little blond army of hearts who keep me present, active, and inspired just by being you. I love you guys beyond."

Previously, James insisted he was "feeling good" and had "reason for optimism" amid his health crisis.