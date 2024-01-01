Bruce Willis's daughters gift him 'best dad' tribute for Thanksgiving

Bruce Willis's daughters honoured him with a "best dad" tribute on Thanksgiving amid his battle with dementia.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday to mark the U.S. national holiday, the Die Hard actor's daughters Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, - whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore - uploaded a joint post.

In the two photos, Scout and Tallulah can be seen sweetly embracing their father and presenting him with a desk plate featuring the words, "Best Dad Ever."

In the accompanying caption, the pair simply wrote, "Grateful," and added a hug emoji.

Bruce and Demi are also parents to eldest daughter Rumer, 36, while the Hollywood icon shares Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis.

In 2022, the 69-year-old's family announced he would be retiring from acting as he had been diagnosed with aphasia, or an inability to comprehend or formulate language due to damage to specific brain regions.

The following year, Demi and Emma issued a joint statement in which they confirmed the Armageddon star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) after experiencing "challenges with communication".

And in a recent interview for Town & Country, model-entrepreneur Emma explained that she refuses to "sugarcoat" the reality of Bruce's health battle when addressing it with their young children.

"This disease is misdiagnosed, it's missed, it's misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what frontotemporal dementia is and I could educate our children. I've never tried to sugarcoat anything for them," she commented. "They've grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I'm not trying to shield them from it."