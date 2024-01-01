Kate Beckinsale honours 'fallen' family members in emotional Thanksgiving message

Kate Beckinsale has honoured some of her late family members in a heartfelt Thanksgiving post.

On Thursday, the English actress took to Instagram to share a video in which she could be seen holding up images of her father Richard Beckinsale, stepfather Roy Battersby, and cat Clive.

In the accompanying caption, Kate urged fans who have also lost loved ones to allow themselves space to grieve, especially on a day like the U.S. national holiday.

"Gratitude for the mighty men, both two and four legged I have loved and been loved by, all of whom I watched die," she began. "Don't feel bad if Thanksgiving makes you more aware of what you have lost and fear losing and if you have it in you, maybe try to glimpse the absolute gratitude and joy to have and have had these beings in life. It's hard sometimes to feel gratitude for what and who you lose and oddly, other people telling you to feel grateful to have your memories is often enraging."

Kate went on to note that honouring her "fallen" and "deepest loves" with a personal vigil felt right to her this year.

And she also credited her "warrior" mother Judy Loe and daughter Lily Sheen, 25, for their ongoing support.

"Thank you my mama for sending me these beautiful flowers despite all you are going through and to my daughter for making me so proud my breath catches in my throat," the 51-year-old continued, before concluding: "Happy day of being thankful and don't beat yourself up if you don't feel grateful. It's in there."

Actor Richard died at the age of 31 in 1979, while TV director Roy passed away at the age of 87 in January.

Kate announced the death of her beloved cat Clive in June 2023.