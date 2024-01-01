Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian undergoes surgery following cancer scare

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has undergone surgery to remove potentially cancerous nodules from his thyroid gland.

The Reddit co-founder, who has been married to the tennis ace since 2017, revealed on America's Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday that he had undergone an operation earlier this month to remove cells that were "very likely" to become cancerous.

He shared a photo from his hospital bed in which a surgery scar on the front of his neck could be clearly seen.

"After tracking some suspicious nodules on my thyroid for the last 4 years, I recently got half of it surgically removed," the 41-year-old entrepreneur wrote in the Instagram caption. "The nodules were getting bigger & the latest biopsy revealed they'd very likely turn cancerous."

He explained that his mum was diagnosed with breast cancer around a similar age and ultimately died from brain cancer about a decade later.

"I wasn't gonna take any chances; the surgery was smooth and I'm extra grateful this Thanksgiving because I got the call this morning that my now-removed-half-of-thyroid was indeed full of some gnarly nodules that were very likely to become cancerous," he continued.

Alexis assured his followers that "life is wonderful" and that he was already well enough to take his and Serena's two daughters to Disney World this week.

Concluding his post, he wrote, "To my fellow, men - make those doctor's appointments - especially if y'all are dads. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone."

Alexis and Serena are parents to daughters Alexis Olympia, seven, and Adira, 15 months.