Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spend Thanksgiving feeding homeless in Los Angeles

Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Thanksgiving on Thursday to give back to the community.

The actors, who were married from 2005 to 2015, spent America's national holiday helping those less fortunate alongside their children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The family teamed up with The Midnight Mission shelter to dish out free meals to the homeless in the Skid Row neighbourhood in LA.

Representatives for the shelter shared pictures of their celebrity volunteers on social media, showing them wearing white aprons bearing the message, "I (heart) The Midnight Mission" over the top of casual clothes. The Alias star also wore a hair net and held metal tongs in her gloved hands.

"Today, we were honored to have Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner join us at The Midnight Mission for Thanksgiving! Their kindness, warmth, and dedication brought so much joy to our Skid Row community," they captioned the post.

"Thank you, Ben and Jennifer, for serving meals and sharing smiles on this special day. Your compassion reminds us all of the true meaning of Thanksgiving - coming together to support one another."

The Good Will Hunting and 13 Going on 30 stars weren't the only celebrities at the event - actresses Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet also spent the holiday helping the organisation.

Affleck and Garner separated in 2015 but their divorce wasn't finalised until 2018. They have remained on good terms ever since, with Garner reportedly supporting him during his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez after two years of marriage.