Catherine, Princess of Wales urges more understanding for addiction

Catherine, Princess of Wales has urged people to show compassion to those battling addiction.

The royal has been patron of the charity Forward Trust since 2021, and on Friday, Catherine shed light on the complexities of substance abuse to mark Addiction Awareness Week.

"As Patron of the Forward Trust, I am delighted to, once again, support Addiction Awareness Week.?It has been heartening to see that progress is still?being made to end the stigma surrounding those battling addiction," the 42-year-old royal said in a statement. "For too long, many have suffered in silence, harbouring feelings of shame and guilt about their condition, despite their vulnerability."

She added, "Everyone suffering from addiction is another human being, with a story of their own, which many of us don't understand or see. It is not our place to judge or criticise, we must take the time to sit by someone's side, learning the values of?love and empathy. "Being a shoulder to cry on or an ear to listen, these simple acts of kindness are crucial in breaking down the misunderstandings that so many face."

Catherine had to take a step back from royal duties, including her work with Forward Trust, following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

However, since completing her chemotherapy treatment in September, she has slowly been returning to public life.

Catherine remains passionate about her work with Forward Trust, a British charity that offers help to people with drug and alcohol dependence.

The royal ended her heartfelt message by asking people to remember that addiction is "not a choice".

"(Addiction) is a serious mental health condition that could affect any one of us. By acting?with humility and compassion we can all make a difference and support those who are suffering," she shared.

Kate concluded, "Many charities up and down the country are guiding individuals and families?through the toughest of times. But they cannot do it alone. It is?up to each and every one of us to change the way we think about and consider the many people coping with addiction.?Because recovery is possible."

Addiction Awareness Week aims to raise awareness and understanding about addiction and offers support to those affected by it.

It will take place from 30 November to 7 December this year.