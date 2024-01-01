Timothée Chalamet reveals negative body bias impacted his career

Timothée Chalamet has revealed he lost out on a number of film roles due to his body type.

The 28-year-old Hollywood star is tipped for Oscars glory for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the new film A Complete Unknown.

And while he is now a major film star, he has revealed his career stalled when he tried to audition for action franchises including The Maze Runner and Divergent only to be brutally rejected by casting agents.

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK, the Dune star said, "I would always get the same feedback, 'Oh, you don't have the right body'.

"I had an agent call me once and say, 'I'm tired of getting the same feedback. We're gonna stop submitting you for these bigger projects, because you're not putting on weight.' I was trying to put on weight. I couldn't! I basically couldn't. My metabolism or whatever the f**k couldn't do it."

Chalamet explained that he then targeted more artistic projects - including Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy and Little Women - which then kickstarted his now incredibly successful career.

He said, "I was knocking on one door that wouldn't open. So I went to what I thought was a more humble door, but actually ended up being explosive for me."

Explaining how his earlier roles continue to support his acting work today, Chalamet said, "(My roles were) so personal and vulnerable. There's an intimacy to that work that I hear in Bob's early music, in his early folk songs... but eventually you want to use different instruments."