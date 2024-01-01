Julia Roberts rejected Notting Hill sequel plan

Julia Roberts shot down a plan for a mini-sequel to Notting Hill.

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning star played Anna Scott in the 1999 comedy which was written by Richard Curtis and directed by the late Roger Michell.

Curtis has revealed that he once planned to make a short sequel to the film which would have seen Anna and Hugh Grant's character, William Thacker, divorce - but Roberts rejected his idea.

Speaking to IndieWire, the British filmmaker said, "I actually did four Red Nose Days and Comic Relief. We did those mini sequels to Love Actually and those satisfied me."

He continued, "I tried doing one with Notting Hill where they were going to get divorced and Julia thought that was a very poor idea."

There is a chance Grant would have also rejected the plan - as he recently lashed out over the writing of his character from the romantic comedy.

He told Vanity Fair, "Whenever I'm flicking the channels at home after a few drinks and this comes up, I just think, 'Why doesn't my character have any balls?'

"There's a scene in this film where she's in my house and the paps come to the front door and ring the bell and I think I just let her go past me and open the door. That's awful.

"I've never had a girlfriend, or indeed now wife, who hasn't said, 'Why the hell didn't you stop her? What's wrong with you?' And I don't really have an answer to that - it's how it was written. And I think he's despicable, really."