Jennifer Garner makes dig at Ben Affleck: 'Never marry a man thinking you can change him'

Jennifer Garner has hinted where things went wrong in her marriage to Ben Affleck.

The Yes Day actress opened up about some of her favourite advice on the podcast Lipstick on the Rim.

When she was asked what her favourite quote or mantra was, she credited her mum, Pat Garner with giving her some advice.

"Never ever expect a man - don't marry a man thinking you can change him," she said.

She revealed her other favourite sayings are, "Weeping may last through the night, but joy comes in the morning" and "Happiness is your own responsibility."

The 52-year-old told how all the sayings come from "Mrs. Ingalls from Little House on the Prairie or Anne of Green Gables or all of the above."

Jennifer was married to Ben for 13 years, between 2005 and 2018. They share three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Before her relationship with Ben, she was married to Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004. She's been dating businessman John Miller since 2018.

Jennifer spent this Thanksgiving with Ben, where, along with their children, they volunteered at the charity Midnight Mission, feeding the homeless and near-homeless in downtown Los Angeles for their annual Thanksgiving brunch.