Jesse Tyler Ferguson reveals his son spent Thanksgiving in hospital

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has revealed his son spent Thanksgiving in hospital.

The Modern Family star shared a photo on Instagram of him on a hospital bed, cuddling one of his sons.

The pair were surrounded by medical equipment.

The 49-year-old shares sons Beckett Mercer, four, and Sullivan 'Sully' Louis, two, with his husband Justin Mikita, although it wasn't clear which of his boys were in hospital.

"I have received a lot of parenting wisdom from @itsjuliebowen so seeing I wasn't the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting. (He's also fine.)," he wrote. "Thank you to the kind folks at Lennox Health. NYC really DOES have the best healthcare."

His announcement was referencing a previous post made by his Modern Family co-star, Julie Bowen, earlier in the day, revealing her son had also been in emergency that day.

"It's not a holiday without a trip to the ER. (He's fine, btw) HAPPY THANKSGIVING," Julie wrote on Instagram as her son stood in front of the hospital. She shares Oliver, 17, John 15, and Gustav, 15, with ex-husband Scott Phillips.

Jesse and Justin welcomed both of their sons via surrogacy, previously telling People, "We had a wonderful surrogate who carried both Beckett and Sullivan. We are so grateful for her and her family. We became friends with her and her husband."

It's been a tough week for Jesse. On Thursday he revealed his mum had died earlier in the week. He shared a tribute to her on social media.

"In recent days I helped my mom take some of her last steps. We said goodbye to her on Tuesday November 25. Today I give thanks that I was able to be with her in her final moments on this earth. You only get one mom and I'm glad she was mine. My arms will always be open for you. RIP Mom."