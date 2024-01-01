Cara Delevingne opens up about struggling with suicidal thoughts as a child

Cara Delevingne has opened up about struggling with suicidal thoughts as a child.

The British model and actress, who has spoken openly about battling depression and substance abuse in the past, has reflected on when she first started having suicidal thoughts.

"I started having suicidal ideations when I was a child," Cara told comedian Nikki Glaser in a conversation for Interview Magazine. "I remember being so upset and there was stuff going on in my family - we were maybe on a holiday, and I was on a beach, and I just started swimming. I was like, 'If I keep swimming out in the ocean, I'll eventually get exhausted and I will drown.'"

The catwalk star told Nikki she was about seven years old at the time, before continuing, "I was swimming, and then I was like, 'Actually, maybe this is a bad idea,' and I turned around."

The Only Murders in the Building actress then admitted she used to hurt herself.

"I used to physically harm myself - not cutting or anything, but in different ways," she candidly admitted. "Kids need to be so careful because they just don't understand how bad that kind of shaming can affect people."

Cara, 32, added, "And it still happens to us within adults as well."