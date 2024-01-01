Javier Bardem's children got 'fed up' of him rehearsing Spellbound songs

Javier Bardem's children got "fed up" of him rehearsing the songs for his new animated film Spellbound at home.

In the new animated musical adventure, Rachel Zegler voices Princess Ellian, who must break the spell that has transformed her parents Queen Ellsmere and King Solon into monsters and split her kingdom in two.

Bardem, who voices King Solon, revealed in an interview with Variety that he drove his children Leo, 13, and Luna, 11, mad by constantly practising the songs at home.

"They were fed up with me rehearsing at home because I was singing all day long just to make sure that I could more or less get a vowel together," he shared. "They were like, 'Stop it, dad! Stop it!'"

However, the film got the seal of approval from Leo, Luna and 15 of their friends when the Spanish actor screened the film for them in Madrid. He told the outlet that they "loved it" and were "absolutely mesmerised" during the screening.

While it is a family-friendly film, Spellbound tackles heavier issues than usually addressed in children's movies, and this was part of its appeal to Bardem.

"It's so smart, it's so powerful the message that it brings," he praised. "It's about love. It's about as long as there is love in the family and you prioritize love, any family can work. It's a movie I wish I could have watched when I was 10 years old."

The No Country for Old Men star shares his children with his actress wife Penélope Cruz.

Spellbound, featuring Nicole Kidman as Queen Ellsmere, is now streaming on Netflix.